Samsung Launches Industry’s First 24Gb GDDR7 DRAM, Redefining High-Speed Memory for AI & Next-Gen Graphics
Samsung Electronics took a noteworthy leap forward in memory technology with its latest launch: the industry’s first 24-gigabit (Gb) GDDR7 DRAM. Samsung 24GB GDDR7 DRAM boasts the industry’s highest capacity. Moreover, it is capable of achieving remarkable speeds of over 40Gbps. It is undoubtedly the ideal memory solution for next-generation applications.
The GDDR7 is designed for high-demand environments like AI computing, data centers, and advanced gaming systems. Moreover, it brings significant advancements over previous generations, leveraging Samsung’s fifth-generation 10nm-class DRAM process, boosting cell density by 50% while maintaining a compact package size. According to YongCheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning at Samsung:
“The development of the 24Gb GDDR7 highlights Samsung’s commitment to supporting the growing needs of the AI and graphics markets.”
Samsung 24Gb GDDR7 DRAM Specs & Features
The tech giant has also prioritized power efficiency with ingenious techniques like clock control management and a dual VDD design. These techniques lower excessive power consumption, enhancing power efficiency by over 30%. With high-speed memory often operating in energy-intensive environments, this efficiency gain illustrates a substantial cost-saving advantage. In addition, Samsung’s GDDR7 DRAM integrates power-gating design techniques to minimize current leakage. This feature improves the memory’s operational stability during high-speed tasks, making it perfect for applications that demand performance and reliability.
Major GPU customer validations are set to begin by the end of this year. However, the mass production is planned for early next year. Samsung’s 24Gb GDDR7 DRAM aims to greatly impact the future of computing. By combining cutting-edge speed, capacity, and power efficiency, Samsung’s latest memory innovation will boost the performance standards for AI computing, graphics processing, and beyond.
