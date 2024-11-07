Samsung Launches Industry’s First 24Gb GDDR7 DRAM, Redefining High-Speed Memory for AI & Next-Gen Graphics

Samsung Electronics took a noteworthy leap forward in memory technology with its latest launch: the industry’s first 24-gigabit (Gb) GDDR7 DRAM. Samsung 24GB GDDR7 DRAM boasts the industry’s highest capacity. Moreover, it is capable of achieving remarkable speeds of over 40Gbps. It is undoubtedly the ideal memory solution for next-generation applications.

The GDDR7 is designed for high-demand environments like AI computing, data centers, and advanced gaming systems. Moreover, it brings significant advancements over previous generations, leveraging Samsung’s fifth-generation 10nm-class DRAM process, boosting cell density by 50% while maintaining a compact package size. According to YongCheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning at Samsung: