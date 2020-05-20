Recently, the tech-giant Samsung has unveiled its top of the line 4K and 8K TVs for 2020. All of these smart TVs have “infinity screens” that grasped all the attention back at CES with bezels that are barely present. Samsung has stated that the bezels seem to disappear when the screen is viewed from the average distance of 10 to 15 feet.

These smart TVs start at 43-inches and go all the way up to 85 inches in both 4K and 8K options. The new display features an astounding 99% screen to body ratio with around 33 million pixels thanks to the UHD panel. The panel comes with Samsung’s new Quantum Dot 8K AI processor and brings a wide colour gamut colour rendering technology.

Samsung Launches New 8K QLED TVs With Virtually No Bezels

Also, the display has a variable refresh rate (that Samsung labels as Real Game Enhancer Plus) and Adaptive Picture that automatically adjusts the display settings based on room lighting. The feature is powered by Samsung’s artificial neural network that possesses a deep learning-based algorithm.

The company has put a lot of focus on audio quality this time. The TVs are equipped with two speakers on each side that are further distributed into an audio system of six sub speakers.

These speakers feature Object Tracking Sound (OTS+) that alters between upward and downward-firing speakers to generate an immersive 3D audio experience. The speakers also possess an active voice amplifier that raises dialogue volume when required to make sure you don’t miss anything.

There is another interesting feature which allows the TV to blend into the wall behind it when it’s off and revert back when needed. It also has a multiview mode so users can enjoy Netflix or YouTube while browsing social media or playing a game simultaneously. The 8K QLED TVs start at $3500 and ranges up to a staggering $7000 while the 4K variants start at $1000 and go up to $4000.

