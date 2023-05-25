Samsung has launched a new esports mobile app exclusively for Galaxy smartphones. Samsung developed the game in partnership with ONE Esports, showing “Samsung’s commitment and enthusiastic support of the gaming community.” It specifically targets esports fans.

ONE Esports and Samsung recently collaborated on a study, finding that 7 out of 10 online users in Southeast Asia and Oceania are gamers. Now, they have developed the ONE Esports mobile app for users in Southeast Asia.

Samsung Launches the Esports Mobile App for Galaxy Smartphones

The app provides exclusive early-access esports content from various sources and allows users to customize their in-app push notifications. Currently, some Galaxy phones will have One Esports pre-loaded.

Samsung has announced that the ONE Esports mobile app will be pre-loaded on specific Galaxy A and Galaxy M smartphones sold in Southeast Asia. The mentioned models include the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34.

However, the app is not limited to these phones. Other compatible Galaxy phones can download it from the Play Store. It is also available for download on Samsung Galaxy Store

Samsung is introducing the ONE Esports app in Indonesia, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

To enhance the experience for esports fans, it will be available in multiple languages such as English, Bahasa Indonesia, Tagalog, Thai, and Vietnamese. We are not sure whether Samsung will roll out this app for other markets or not.

