Samsung LCD manufacturing section discontinues production six month ahead of plan

The technology market always has been dynamic and quite vibrant. New advancements come our way every next minute. In this competitive market, companies have to analyze their processes and sections which are unprofitable so that they can shut down those who are giving more expenses and focus on those parts which are still profitable. Keeping in mind the same strategy, the company has decided to shut down its Samsung LCD manufacturing.

LCD selling is still profitable and if we see facts then from 2014 the LCD price has increased 36 percent. As it is profitable and people are still buying so manufacturers like BOE from China and AU Optronics from Taiwan have also stepped forward to manufacture LCD in low prices squeezing the share of Samsung. Samsung Group had plans to shut the manufacturing in the start of 2023 but to cut down the losses and stay competitive in the market, the company took decision to discontinue the production by the end of June.

Samsung was long planning to close the LCD manufacturing but then during the COVID-19 time, people reduced their affordability and started buying low price LCD again so the company rethought on its decision and kept the manufacturing going on as before. In those two years people bought low price smartphones, TVs and tablets.

The company is planning to focus more on organic light- emitting diode (OLED) manufacturing and Quantum- dot (QD). The company will utilize the employees in working of QD rather on wasting time on that product which is giving loss to the company. Let’s see how this decision will impact the company in the future.

