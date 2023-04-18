In Q4 2022, Samsung lost its number-one position to Apple in the smartphone market. However, the company reclaimed the smartphone sales crown from Apple in Q1 2023. Tracking firm Canalys published its global smartphone market report for Q1 2023. Samsung leads the global smartphone sale in Q1 2023 with a 22% share of the market.
The Galaxy S23 lineup sold really well, as much as 70% higher than the Galaxy S22 series in some markets. The South Korean firm sold 22% of all smartphones globally during Q1 2023 and ranked at the number one position. However, that’s still two percentage points lower than Samsung’s Q1 2022 numbers (24%). Apple dropped down to the second position with a market share of 21% in terms of sales. However, the US-based tech giant might still be the number one brand when it comes to revenue.
Samsung Leads Global Smartphone Market in Q1 2023
Check Also: Alphabet Shares Fall on Reports of Samsung Replacing Google Search with Bing
On the other hand, Xiaomi held on to third place with 11% of the market. OPPO is in fourth place with a 10% share. Vivo rounded out the top five with an 8% share.
The global smartphone market endured a tough time in 2022, and it looks like this performance is continuing in Q1 2023. The report highlighted that the market was down 12% compared to a year ago. The firm noted that this was the fifth consecutive decline for the global market.
In saying so, Canalys noted that the decline was due to the high inflation for consumers and “local macroeconomic conditions.” The research firm says that the smartphone market will get more stable by the end of Q2 2023. Many experts believe that the smartphone market will go back to its usual levels by Q4 2023.
See Also: Oops! Samsung Employees Leaked Confidential Data via ChatGPT