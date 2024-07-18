Samsung Maintains Lead in Smartphone Market Despite Shrinking Share

The tech giant Samsung has managed to retain its top position in the global smartphone market for Q2 2024, according to the latest Canalys report. Currently, it has a market share of 18% compared to 21% in Q2 2023. Despite this decline, Samsung continues to lead the smartphone market with a 2% margin over Apple (16% market share).

Reportedly, both companies are focusing on premium products integrated with AI capabilities to lead future growth. Industry analysts say that Samsung’s continued emphasis on innovation and high-end devices is anticipated to assist it in maintaining its competitive edge in an increasingly competitive market.

On the other hand, the Chinese smartphone manufacturers Xiaomi and Transsion have maintained growth in the global smartphone market in Q2 2024. Xiaomi grew its market share to 15%, up from 13% in Q2 2023, while Transsion maintained its 9% share. This is because both companies leveraged aggressive promotion and marketing strategies that have helped them to expand their presence in developing regions including Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America.

Moreover, the analysts also attribute their success to easing inflation rates, enabling users to upgrade their devices. The strategic focus on emerging markets has enabled both Chinese companies to gain significant market share and challenge more established players in the industry.

Canalys report also showed that the global smartphone market recorded its third consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth. The total smartphone shipments have reached 288 million units in Q2 2024, registering an increase of 12% as compared to the same period last year.

