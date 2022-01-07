Samsung Makes its Metaverse Debut with the Inauguration of their Flagship 837 Store

Samsung Electronics US has partnered with Decentraland, an Ethereum-based VR platform, to join the metaverse. In Decentraland, the technology titan has erected a virtual counterpart of its flagship 837 real shops. The real store is present at 837 Washington Street in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District. The new Samsung 837X, a digital store in Decentraland, will be active for a limited period of time. “It is one of the Decentraland’s largest brand property takeovers,” Samsung stated in their statement to The Block on Thursday.

Samsung 837X Shop

The Samsung 837X outlet will feature “Connectivity Theater besides a Sustainability Forest” virtual excursions as well as a musical feast at the “Personalization Stage,” according to Samsung. Samsung’s announcements at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, which started on January 5 and will end on January 8, will be shown in the Connectivity Theater. Visitors will be able to have a fantastic experience thanks to millions of digital trees in the Sustainability Forest.

The company has also been out in the actual world, planting trees. Samsung recently announced a partnership alongside Veritree, a Cardano-based environment restoration platform, to supervise the cultivation of two million plants in Madagascar in the upcoming 4 months.

Features for Guests

Users can give 15 or perhaps more Cardano (ADA) tickets to earn exclusive edition tree tickets at Veritree’s “Cardano Forest.” With each ADA traded, Veritree then grows a tree on behalf of the users. According to Veritree, tree tickets can be used for special edition trees and NFT visual art.

Visitors will be able to witness a virtual world live dance party led by DJ Gamma Vibes belonging to the actual Samsung 837 shop on the Customization Stage in this store.

