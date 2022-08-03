Samsung May Launch Galaxy Z Fold 4 With A New Name

There had been a lot of rumors and updates regarding Samsung’s New Foldable Phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The all-new foldable phone is all set to make its debut with promising features. The Samsung Foldable Phone will make its way to the market on Aug 10. A little change is better sometimes. Samsung thinks that too that’s why the company is expected to launch its upcoming handsets with slightly changed names.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Z Flip 4 Won’t Include Letter Z In Their Names

The recent reports claim that Samsung won’t include the letter Z in the names of its highly anticipated smartphones. The handsets will land just as the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and the Galaxy Flip 4. Future Samsung foldable phones will also apparently not include a Z in their names. It is because the letter Z was being used by the Russian military, and it can be seen as a symbol of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. So, the company might not include Letter Z in the names. However, it’s still a rumor. We are still not sure about anything. All we have to do is to wait and watch as Samsung is holding a big launch event on August 10 where we’re expecting to see both of these smartphones, along with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro.

Specs, Color Options & Availability

Galaxy Z Fold 4 Color Options include Beige, Grey-Green, and Phantom Black. Moreover, the Burgundy Red color option will only be offered for devices with 256GB and 512GB storage. The upcoming handset is believed to come with a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel on its inner side and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED panel on its outer side. It will come with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The memory and storage configurations include 8 GB + 128 GB to 16 GB + 512 GB. In addition to this, the phone will come with a 4,400mAh battery and 25W fast charging.

The device will boast a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens paired with a 3x zoom 12-megapixel telephoto lens. Furthermore, it will have a 10-megapixel selfie snapper, and an under-display camera to capture 16-megapixel images.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price for 256 GB will be €1,864. It is an approximate increase of $65 as compared to the equivalent model of last year’s flagship. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price will get a smaller increase and will start at €1,080.