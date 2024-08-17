Samsung Might Change Galaxy S26 Names

Samsung phones are very popular. They have a series called Galaxy S. But there might be big changes coming to the next Galaxy S phones.

Some people think Samsung might change the names of the new phones. The Galaxy S26 Ultra could become the Galaxy S26 Note. This is because the Ultra phone has a special pen, just like the old Note phones. Also, the Galaxy S26 Plus might become the S26 Pro. Many other phone companies use the word “Pro” for their best phones.

But this is just a rumor. We don’t know for sure if Samsung will change the names. The Ultra name is really popular, and it means the phone is the best. If it changes to Note, people might get confused.

We still have a long time before the Galaxy S26 phones come out. So, things could change. Right now, we’re excited about the Galaxy S25 phones.

It’s important to remember that these are just rumors. Nothing is official yet.

If Samsung does change the names, it could be good for people who loved the old Note phones. They might like the new Note-like phone. But it could also be confusing for people who are used to the Galaxy S names.

We’ll have to wait and see what Samsung decides to do.