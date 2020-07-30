Samsung Might Replace Bixby with Google Assistant

No doubt, Google’s assistant is on the top when it comes to other assistants. Not only it is more reliable but gives the best answers. It seems like Samsung is in talks with Google to replace Bixby with Google Assistant. Almost all the Android phones presently available in the market ship with its first-party app however Samsung had denied this fact till now but if the deal between Samsung and Google gets successful, Bixby might disappear from the upcoming Samsung devices. Moreover, Samsung will also stop supporting its Galaxy app store.

Right now both the companies are discussing financial matters and according to the sources, the deal will be finalized by the end of this week. When the Korean tech giant was inquired about this service, Samsung said that it will keep on supporting its services but also working with Google and other vendors to provide the best experience to users.

Good News! Samsung to Replace Bixby with Google Assistant

The exact terms bring offered are not known yet however according to rumors, Google has increased its offer in terms of the percentage of ad revenue Samsung will receive by running Google apps on its phones. Samsung has been trying to make Bixby successful from the year 2018, however, it is not able to become the most popular virtual assistant and for a long time, Google has acquired the slot.

The company has also found out users’ behavior when most of them are searching for a way to disable Bixby, preferring Google Assistant. Moreover, Google is working to improve the experience with third-party partners including Samsung and since it has maintained status, companies are forced to accept its services.

Let’s see how this deal will conclude, well If Google and Samsung collaborate with each other, users will be super happy.

Also Read: Bixby Voice to Stop Working on January 1 for Older Versions of Android