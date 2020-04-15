Now you will get to enjoy new features in the Samsung Notes as the app is updated with a couple of features to help you organize your notes. But to experience the new features, you have to update the app to the version 3.3.02.4.

Samsung Notes App Update Brings New Features

The most interesting thing is that now you can enjoy the feature of the undo and redo within the app. Other than that, you will experience the hashtags feature which is also known as tags. Users will be able to use them in group notes into logical units in a flexible manner.

After that, there comes an Intelligent search. However, the function of that is not so clear as the app already had the functionality of search from the get-go.

These new features have been observed on the Galaxy S20 trio, while the note app is available on every Galaxy phone and tablet that runs Android 7 or newer. Users are able to find the Samsung Notes in the Galaxy Apps store as well as on the Play Store.

Users are able to create notes containing texts, images with footnotes, voice recordings, and music with Samsung Notes. Other than that, users can also share their notes easily to SNS.

