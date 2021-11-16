Samsung Officially Starts Rolling out One UI 4 with Android 12 for the Galaxy S21 Family

Over the past few weeks, Samsung has been testing the update to One UI 4 based on Android 12 in public on members of its Galaxy S21 flagship smartphone family. Now Samsung is officially rolling out One UI 4 to the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. While the rollout starts today, it will take a few weeks to reach every single device out there.

But wait, there’s more. There’s also a new update for the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active2, and Galaxy Watch3 wearables. The new update will enable “users to enjoy enhanced health features and new watch faces”.

Samsung doesn’t go into any more detail than that, so it’s unclear where exactly the One UI 4 update is going to roll out first. But it is pretty sure that Samsung will start from its home country. Here, the users have to wait a bit more to get this update.

On the other hand, One UI 4 comes with reimagined widgets, a host of new Color Palettes, a wider variety of emoji features, as well as more GIFs and stickers available from the keyboard. The new software version will alert you when an app is attempting to use your camera or mic. It also includes a new privacy dashboard that sticks all of those settings in a convenient place.

