Samsung One UI 5.1 Update Is Causing Network & Battery Drain Issues

A few days back, we shared with you guys that tech giant Samsung has announced One UI 5.1 together with the S23 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event. A set of a few Samsung Old Phones including Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Z Fold 4 was among the first ones to receive the update. On one hand, users were quite happy with the company’s quick update schedule, however, things did not go as expected. Samsung users have been reporting several issues related to the Samsung One UI 5.1 Update. They are facing issues like battery draining, network issues, and more.

Is Samsung One UI 5.1 Update Unreliable?

It is a common fact that using up-to-date software is most of the time beneficial. The latest updates, features, security measures, and other improvements help enhance the user experience. However, the old devices and new software don’t seem to be a good duo. There may be a lack of harmony between the two as it leads to some issues. This is exactly what some Galaxy users have been experiencing with One UI 5.1.

A Samsung Galaxy S22 user reported a very bad experience after installing One UI 5.1. He noted that the phone lags sometimes during certain animations and is also experiencing a battery-draining issue. Users are quite frustrated with these issues and the tech giant is also working hard to find a solution. In the meantime, users have been advised to reach out to Samsung’s customer service team for help in order to resolve any issues they may be facing.

Some reports claim that certain features are no longer available for them. The point notable here is that the ability to choose from different colors while setting a new wallpaper has also been removed. It has become a common problem for those who use this feature regularly, as they require a manual selection of colors now. In addition to all this mess, the rapid depletion of the battery and the problems related to this are causing headaches to people.

The good piece of news is that the One UI team is already aware of the issue and working to resolve it as quickly as possible. So, the affected users are encouraged to check for updates regularly in order to ensure they have the most recent version installed. If you’re one of the lucky users who haven’t updated their device, wait a little longer until this issue is resolved.

