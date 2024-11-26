Samsung One UI 7 Delayed Again: New Beta Timeline Unveiled

Samsung has been testing the patience of its fans who have been eagerly awaiting the Android 15-based One UI 7 update. The tech giant has been constantly pushing back its release schedule. Initially anticipated months ago, the Android 15 beta version will now arrive in early December 2024, with a stable rollout planned for 2025. Some reliable sources claim that the Samsung One UI 7 beta program will start in the first week of December.

The rollout will begin with the Galaxy S24 series in the United States and Korea, with additional regions joining later. The Galaxy S23 series will get the update within weeks, while users of older models like the Galaxy S22 have to wait until early 2025 to access the beta. It is pertinent to mention that the Galaxy S21 series won’t participate in the beta program. Anyhow, it may still receive a stable update. Samsung’s decision to delay the stable One UI 7 update aligns with the expected February 2025 release of the Galaxy S25 series. The S25 models will be the first to ship with Android 15 pre-installed, with existing devices receiving the update shortly thereafter.

What’s New in Samsung One UI 7?

Android 15 is anticipated to introduce several performance and security enhancements. Samsung will likely pair these features to further refine its One UI experience. Samsung fans can expect enhanced multitasking, refined animations, and advanced privacy controls, alongside a more seamless integration with Samsung’s ecosystem.

No doubt, the repeated delays have sparked frustration among Samsung’s loyal user base. Some people see the delayed timeline as a missed opportunity to stay competitive with other Android OEMs, which have already released Android 15 updates. On the contrary, Samsung’s methodical approach aims to launch thoroughly optimized and tested updates, resulting in a more stable and feature-rich user experience.

One UI 7 beta is just around the corner with a stable release set for 2025. So, are you guys looking forward to a polished and robust Android 15 experience? Do share with us in the comment section.

