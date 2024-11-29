Samsung One UI 7 Details Leaked: A New Era of Galaxy AI Begins

Samsung accidentally disclosed exciting details about its highly anticipated Samsung One UI 7 update, giving Galaxy users a glimpse of a significant leap forward in software innovation. The tech giant hasn’t officially announced the Android 15-based update. However, a leak from Samsung’s Spanish website confirms a plethora of AI-powered features and design upgrades set to redefine the Galaxy experience. Let’s delve into what the leak reveals.

OneUI 7 has the tagline “AI powering every step”. The update promises to bring smarter interactions and artistic tools to Galaxy devices. One of the noteworthy features is the Sketch to Image tool, which lets users transform simple sketches into incredible creations using styles like 3D Cartoon, Sketch, and Watercolor. Then there is Portrait Studio. It adds creative options, allowing AI to turn selfies into artistic profile photos. These features require a network connection and a Samsung Account login, with outputs coating a watermark to indicate AI usage.

The update includes a redesigned smart notification center and a revamped lock screen offering quick access to ongoing activities. The tech giant also underscores modifications to Live Effects, which add depth and perspective to photos. Kids Privacy is a welcoming feature for parents using which requires guardian approval for children’s app purchases. Some features highlighted on the One UI 7 page include Live Translate and AI Zoom, which were already introduced in One UI 6.1.1. However, now the question arises whether these have been improved or mistakenly included in the preview.

The update will reportedly roll out in Q4 2024. A wide range of devices, including the Galaxy S24, S23, S22, and the latest Z Fold and Z Flip series, as well as Galaxy tablets like the Tab S10 Ultra and S9 Ultra will welcome it. Galaxy AI features will be available for free until the end of 2025. The tech giant wants its users to explore these cutting-edge tools without additional costs.

