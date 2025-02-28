Samsung One UI 7 Update: Expected Release Timeline and Features

Samsung is preparing to launch its One UI 7 update, based on Android 15, with a rollout expected to begin in mid-April 2025. According to a leaked schedule, the latest flagship devices will receive the update first, followed by older models. The rollout is expected to continue until the end of May.

A well-known leakster, BuligaDavidCri1, has shared a detailed timeline for the One UI 7 rollout. According to the leak, Samsung’s flagship smartphones will be the first to receive the update. The rollout will happen in multiple phases:

April 18: The Galaxy S24 series (S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, and S24 FE) will be among the first to receive One UI 7. The company’s latest foldable devices, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, will also get the update on the same day.

April 25: The update will extend to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, and Galaxy A54.

May 16: Samsung will push the update to more devices, including the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy A34, Galaxy A33, and Galaxy A53.

May 23: The final phase of the rollout will include the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Flip3, and Galaxy Z Fold3.

While these dates come from leaks, Samsung has not officially confirmed the rollout schedule.

Samsung Begins Testing One UI 7 for Foldables

Reports indicate that Samsung has already started testing the One UI 7 beta version for its foldable phones. The company has also reportedly created forum pages in its One UI beta program for these devices, which suggests that a beta launch is coming soon.

What to Expect from Samsung One UI 7?

Samsung promises significant improvements with One UI 7, especially for foldable smartphones. Users can look forward to:

Better multitasking features, making it easier to run multiple apps side by side.

Smoother navigation across apps and menus, improving the overall user experience.

Performance enhancements that make the software more efficient.

However, some users are concerned that One UI 7 might take too long to arrive, as the update could roll out just before Android 16 launches. This could make One UI 7 feel outdated sooner than expected.

Samsung’s Official Response to Leaks

Shortly after these leaks surfaced, Samsung moderators responded to beta testers, dismissing the speculation. One moderator stated:

“Samsung has not officially announced a release schedule for the stable One UI 7 update. While leaks may circulate online, we recommend checking official Samsung channels for accurate information.”

Final Thoughts

While One UI 7 promises exciting features, its exact release date remains unconfirmed. Samsung is likely to announce an official schedule soon. For now, users should stay tuned to Samsung’s official channels for updates.