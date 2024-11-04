Samsung One UI 7 Update: Redesigned Notifications, New AI Features, and Delays

Samsung One UI 7 beta update has sparked a lot of excitement and speculation in recent weeks. As fans eagerly await its release, there have been numerous leaks detailing potential features, visual changes, and a new approach to notification management. Recently, Samsung even published an official Community page for One UI 7, signalling that the update may be close to launch. Among the most interesting rumoured features is Samsung’s possible adoption of Apple’s popular Notification Summaries, bringing AI-driven notifications to Galaxy devices.

One well-known tipster, Chun Bhai, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Samsung’s new feature, supposedly called “AI Notification,” is available in the latest One UI 7 beta build, identified by the code ending in “XJW.” According to Chun Bhai, this new AI-driven notification summary feature will organize and streamline notifications in a way similar to Apple’s feature. However, this functionality is reportedly only available in Korean at the moment, suggesting that Samsung might still be testing it before a broader rollout in multiple languages.

Notification Summaries in iOS allow users to receive a condensed view of less urgent notifications, grouping and prioritizing them for a quick scan. This helps users avoid feeling overwhelmed by alerts and instead focus on the most important updates. If Samsung integrates a similar feature in One UI 7, users would be able to view a summarized version of their notifications, saving time and reducing distraction. Apple’s Notification Summaries use AI to determine which notifications matter most, showing only essential alerts while keeping less relevant notifications grouped together. If Samsung’s approach follows this method, Galaxy users could enjoy a more streamlined experience in managing their notifications.

Reports indicate that Samsung’s AI Notification feature may be exclusive to flagship models like the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series, potentially excluding midrange devices such as the Galaxy A series. Although this is not clear, the move could align with Samsung’s strategy of introducing advanced features first on premium devices. If true, this decision might disappoint Galaxy A series users who often hope to enjoy flagship features at a more affordable price.

While Chun Bhai’s track record for leaks is mixed, the build version they mentioned has been corroborated by another reliable source, Ice Universe. Ice Universe added that this “XJW” build represents a major shift in One UI 7’s development, with significant changes and improvements over previous versions. In fact, Ice Universe suggested that older leaked videos of One UI 7 are now obsolete, as the latest build is far more flexible and refined. Unfortunately, they also noted that the beta release of One UI 7 will not be available until mid-November, disappointing fans who were hoping for an earlier rollout.

Another expected change in One UI 7 is a reimagined notification and quick settings layout. Rumours suggest that Samsung might split these functions into two dropdowns, with notifications displayed on the left and quick settings on the right. This layout change could enhance usability, allowing users to access critical functions more intuitively. The separation of notifications and quick settings may also play a role in the integration of AI Notification summaries, as a clear layout is essential for effectively presenting condensed, prioritized information.

If Samsung successfully implements these AI-driven summaries, it could be a valuable addition for Galaxy users, particularly those who prefer a simplified and efficient approach to notification management. This feature would likely improve productivity by reducing the amount of time spent on sifting through notifications. As Samsung’s One UI 7 beta edges closer, fans are watching closely to see how well these new features will be integrated and how they will impact the overall user experience.