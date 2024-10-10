Samsung One UI 7 – What we know So Far?

Samsung is reportedly preparing to roll out its next big OS update, the One UI 7, based on Android 15. This update is anticipated to bring major design changes and a new user experience. While the company has not confirmed the official release date, the timeline for the One UI 7 beta program indicates that it could begin by the end of 2024.

Samsung has hinted at the One UI 7 public beta via a post shared by the OneUI development team member on the company’s official forums. As per the post, users can expect the beta to roll out before the year ends. The company will notify eligible users through the Samsung Members app, just like in previous years. The beta program enables users to test early versions of One UI 7 and offer feedback on performance and any bugs. Reportedly, it is pertinent to mention here that the beta will be available for Samsung’s latest flagship devices, such as the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

On the other hand, a source suggests that the stable release of One UI 7 will not be launched until 2025. It is expected to launch with the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, which is likely to be launched in the first quarter of 2025.

As per a source, Samsung plans to roll out the One UI 7 update to a number of devices. These include the flagship Galaxy S21 series and newer, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 and onwards, Galaxy Tabs from the Tab S8 onwards, and some Galaxy A series phones like the A53 and A33.

