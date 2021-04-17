Samsung Pakistan welcomes the propitious month of Ramadan with exciting offers and discounts on its smartphone lineup. The company has also offered amazing packages to making this Ramadan special. All these offers are valid throughout the month on Samsung’s Official Online Shop. You can order your favourite products online from the comfort of your home 24/7.

Samsung Pakistan Brings Exclusive Discounts and Offers this Ramadan

Moreover, you will also get a 70% discount on screen replacement for one year. Samsung also offers free nationwide delivery with an option to pay via card or Cash on Delivery.

Some popular offers are;

On the purchase of Galaxy S21 Series 5G, get a special price-off along with Galaxy Buds+ and Adapter FREE

On the purchase of Galaxy A72 | A52 & S20 FE, get Galaxy Fit2 FREE

Get Earphones FREE, on the purchase of Galaxy A32,

Here are the details of all the smartphones with discounted prices.

Smartphones Retail Price Discounted Price Samsung Galaxy A12 (4 GB/ 64 GB) Rs. 28,999 Rs. 28,299 Samsung Galaxy A12 (4 GB/ 128 GB) Rs. 32, 999 Rs. 30,999 Samsung Galaxy A02 (3 GB/ 32 GB) Rs. 17,799 Rs. 16,000 Samsung Galaxy A02 (3 GB/ 64 GB) Rs. 19,799 Rs. 17,500 Samsung Galaxy A02s (3 GB/ 32 GB) Rs. 19,999 Rs. 19,299 Samsung Galaxy A02s (4 GB/ 64 GB) Rs. 23,999 Rs.21,999 Samsung Galaxy A31 Rs. 36,999 Rs. 35,499 Samsung Galaxy A51 (6GB) Rs. 49,999 Rs. 47,999 Samsung Galaxy A51 (8GB) Rs. 54 ,999 Rs. 51,499 Samsung Galaxy A71 Rs 67,999 Rs. 65,499

To Get to Know More about the discounts Please Visit Samsung Pakistan