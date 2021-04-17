Samsung Pakistan Brings Exclusive Discounts and Offers this Ramadan
Samsung Pakistan welcomes the propitious month of Ramadan with exciting offers and discounts on its smartphone lineup. The company has also offered amazing packages to making this Ramadan special. All these offers are valid throughout the month on Samsung’s Official Online Shop. You can order your favourite products online from the comfort of your home 24/7.
Moreover, you will also get a 70% discount on screen replacement for one year. Samsung also offers free nationwide delivery with an option to pay via card or Cash on Delivery.
Some popular offers are;
- On the purchase of Galaxy S21 Series 5G, get a special price-off along with Galaxy Buds+ and Adapter FREE
- On the purchase of Galaxy A72 | A52 & S20 FE, get Galaxy Fit2 FREE
- Get Earphones FREE, on the purchase of Galaxy A32,
Here are the details of all the smartphones with discounted prices.
|Smartphones
|Retail Price
|Discounted Price
|Samsung Galaxy A12 (4 GB/ 64 GB)
|Rs. 28,999
|Rs. 28,299
|Samsung Galaxy A12 (4 GB/ 128 GB)
|Rs. 32, 999
|Rs. 30,999
|Samsung Galaxy A02 (3 GB/ 32 GB)
|Rs. 17,799
|Rs. 16,000
|Samsung Galaxy A02 (3 GB/ 64 GB)
|Rs. 19,799
|Rs. 17,500
|Samsung Galaxy A02s (3 GB/ 32 GB)
|Rs. 19,999
|Rs. 19,299
|Samsung Galaxy A02s (4 GB/ 64 GB)
|Rs. 23,999
|Rs.21,999
|Samsung Galaxy A31
|Rs. 36,999
|Rs. 35,499
|Samsung Galaxy A51 (6GB)
|Rs. 49,999
|Rs. 47,999
|Samsung Galaxy A51 (8GB)
|Rs. 54 ,999
|Rs. 51,499
|Samsung Galaxy A71
|Rs 67,999
|Rs. 65,499
To Get to Know More about the discounts Please Visit Samsung Pakistan