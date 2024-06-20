Samsung Partners With Orange To Livestream 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

Samsung is all set to make a significant splash at the upcoming 2024 Olympics by using over 200 Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones to livestream the opening ceremony. In a joint effort with Orange, the tech giant aims to deliver extensive live coverage of the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony that will take place along the Seine River in Paris.

Samsung To Use 200 Galaxy S24 Ultra Smartphones To Film 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

During the ceremony, 10,500 athletes will be riding down the Seine. Samsung will strategically place Galaxy S24 Ultra phones at the bows and sterns of the 85 vessels involved. This innovative setup will capture the athletes’ reactions and experiences, providing viewers with a closer and more personal view of the festivities at their homes.

This initiative underscores Samsung’s participation in the Olympics and serves as a marketing strategy to showcase the capabilities of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Sources claim that the livestream will particularly highlight the phone’s Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) functions, illustrating its ability to maintain video stability despite the motion of the boats. No doubt, Samsung’s advanced hardware is at the forefront of this project, but the successful execution of the livestream will depend on the robust 5G network provided by Orange. This collaboration will provide a smooth and uninterrupted stream, delivering high-quality footage to viewers around the world.

The Olympic opening ceremony will kick off on July 26, 2024, at 10:30 AM PT. This ingenious use of the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones will improve the viewing experience for audiences. Moreover, it will also solidify Samsung’s presence in the global market as a leader in smartphone technology. It represents Samsung’s clever marketing move, leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the joint effort with Orange underscores the importance of reliable 5G connectivity in modern broadcasting.