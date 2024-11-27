Samsung Patent Hints at Foldable Gaming Handheld: Can It Rival the Nintendo Switch?

Samsung seems to be eyeing the handheld gaming market. Recently, a new patent appeared on the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) website, hinting at a foldable gaming console with a design inspired by its famous Galaxy Z Flip series. Samsung’s foldable gaming handheld patent highlights a clamshell-style folding console. Moreover, the design indicates a foldable display, possibly built using Samsung’s Ultra Thin Glass (UTG), known for its flexibility and durability. The design will reportedly offer unmatched portability, allowing gamers to slip the console into their pockets, just like a smartphone.

Samsung’s Foldable Gaming Handheld Patent Reveals a Unique Flip Design

Samsung will integrate built-in gaming controls such as joysticks and buttons into the device, providing a complete gaming experience without additional accessories. The schematics show a sleek, compact form factor that is impressively slim, even when folded. Let’s have a look:

Samsung’s expertise in foldable displays, especially its Flex Hinge technology, will play a key role in delivering a smooth gaming experience. However, it will face hurdles in minimizing the screen crease and ensuring high refresh rates and vibrant colors. These features are quite important for an immersive gaming experience.

We are still not sure whether the design will materialize into a real product. However, the handheld gaming market is at its peak, especially in price-sensitive regions like India. If Samsung tends to balance pricing with cutting-edge technology, this upcoming device can give tough competition to established handhelds like the Nintendo Switch. Samsung’s device will appeal to gamers looking for something more portable and versatile. Anyhow, let’s wait for further details regarding the device. Will there be such a real device in the market? Will Samsung be able to pull off this design? Time will tell.

