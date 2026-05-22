Samsung may be preparing for the next big step in smartphone innovation. A newly discovered patent reveals that Samsung is exploring a rollable phone design with a sliding camera module. While the device is still only a concept, the patent gives an exciting look at what future Samsung phones could offer.

Over the past few years, Samsung has become one of the leading names in foldable smartphones. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip series helped the brand build a strong position in the premium smartphone market. Now, it seems the company is testing new ideas beyond folding displays.

According to the patent report, the phone would feature a rollable display that can expand when needed. In its normal form, the device would look similar to a regular smartphone, much like the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, once the display rolls out, the screen becomes much larger, giving users a tablet-like experience.

Samsung Patent Reveals Rollable Phone with Sliding Camera Design

One of the most interesting parts of the patent is the movable rear camera system. The camera module appears to shift position along with the expanding display. To support this design, the back panel may include a special cutout that allows the camera module to move smoothly. This could help Samsung maintain a slim design while offering a flexible screen size.

The patent also mentions advanced sensors inside the device. These sensors could detect changes in the screen size and monitor the movement of hardware parts like antennas and cameras. Such technology would help the phone adjust automatically whenever the display expands or retracts.

Samsung has shown interest in rollable display technology before. In 2023, the company introduced a rollable OLED display prototype during a tech showcase. Earlier, in 2021, Samsung also filed another patent for a device that could both fold and roll. These developments show that the company is seriously researching flexible display technology for future products.

The idea of rollable phones is not completely new. Other brands have also introduced concept devices in recent years. For example, the Motorola Moto Rizr and Tecno Phantom Ultimate demonstrated similar expandable display concepts. However, no major company has yet released a rollable smartphone for the mass market.

Even though patents do not guarantee a commercial product, they often reveal the direction companies are exploring. Samsung’s latest filing suggests the company wants to stay ahead in the competitive smartphone industry by experimenting with new designs and user experiences.

If Samsung successfully develops this technology, rollable smartphones could become the next major trend after foldable devices. A phone that combines portability with a larger expandable screen may attract users looking for both productivity and entertainment features in a single device.

For now, the rollable Samsung phone remains only a patent concept. Still, it offers an exciting glimpse into the future of mobile technology and shows how smartphone innovation continues to evolve.