Samsung patents a smartphone with L-shaped folding display

Samsung’s latest patent shows a phone with L-shaped folding display. The screen wraps around the back of the device when folded, almost reaching the camera sensors.

LetsGoDigital teamed with Concept Creator to generate creative concepts utilising the patent’s design, which was initially provided by LetsGoDigital.

The features we anticipate for this type of gadget are similar to those seen on the LG Wing. When playing a game or viewing a video, the Wing’s secondary display was used to open secondary programs in a smaller window or to display more information. The auxiliary display “flap” on this unannounced Samsung gadget could open to the left or top, depending on whether it was held upright or horizontally.

An L-shaped folding display, on the other hand, does not appear to be very functional when unfolded. In the additional screen area, the patent describes putting a picture-in-picture video in the upper left corner. You may then utilise the main area of the display to perform anything you want after watching videos in that section of the screen.

The phone’s 2D renderings reveal a triple camera layout with an LED flash on the back. Because it is simply a patent, no further information about the phone is provided. However, because patents rarely make it into final products, there’s a good possibility it won’t make it to the stores.