Samsung Planning to Beat Apple A14 Bionic’s Performance with its New Chipset

Samsung has recently released Galaxy S series, with its new model smartphones which includes Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra. All three services are provided by a new Exynos 2100 chipset or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 for its users. moneWhile the Samsung Exynos 2100 is a significant upgrade compared to Exynos 990, but samsung’s chipset is still need more improvement when its comes to compare with the Apple A14 Bionic chipset, that equipped in the Apple iPhone 12 lineup.

Now, the Samsung – South Korean giant has been claimed to be designing a chipset to overcome the Apple A14 Bionic’s performance. In addition, it is also said that in the first half of this year this new smartphone chipset might be launched.

It is important to note that when it comes to CpU testing, the Samsung Exynos 2100 SoC is equivalent to the Qualcomm Snapdragons 888 chipset, but in terms of GPU performance it is still behind. It is previously reported that AMD works with its next Exynos chips to boost its graphics performance. The early results are also promising and have put the chipset considerably ahead of Apple A14.

With the new timeframe of its launch in the second quarter of this year, Samsung appears to be on the way to improving the chipset’s launch strategy. As the status of the Galaxy Note series remains uncertain the device that is powered by this latest Samsung chipset, it would be exciting to see what model becomes the first one to be powered by Samsung’s new upcoming chipset. Now, lets wait till second quarter of this year to see the competitors battle.

