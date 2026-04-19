Samsung is preparing to phase out its older LPDDR4 and LPDDR4X memory chips and shift its focus fully toward newer LPDDR5 technology. According to reports from sources familiar with the DRAM market, the company has already started accepting final orders for LPDDR4-based memory. Production of these older chips is expected to continue through 2026 to meet existing demand, but no new long-term manufacturing plans are being made for them.

This move is part of a broader strategy to keep up with the fast-changing semiconductor industry. Memory technology evolves quickly, and companies must adapt to stay competitive. LPDDR5 offers significant improvements over its predecessor, including higher speed, better efficiency, and improved overall performance. By focusing on LPDDR5, Samsung is aligning itself with current market needs and future demand.

Samsung Plans to Phase Out LPDDR4 RAM and Shift to LPDDR5

Once production of LPDDR4 and LPDDR4X ends, Samsung plans to convert its manufacturing lines to produce LPDDR5 chips. This transition will begin in early 2027. Upgrading production facilities is not a simple task, but it allows the company to make better use of its resources and stay ahead in the market.

Another reason behind this shift is the ongoing rise in DRAM prices. The memory industry is entering what experts call a “supercycle,” a period of strong demand and increasing prices. By moving to LPDDR5, Samsung can take advantage of this trend and increase its revenue. Newer memory technologies often bring higher profit margins, especially when demand is strong.

Consumers are also likely to benefit from this change. As LPDDR5 becomes more widely produced, it will start appearing in a broader range of devices, including budget and mid-range smartphones. Previously, faster memory was mostly limited to premium devices. With this transition, more users will experience better performance, smoother multitasking, and improved battery efficiency.

The shift to LPDDR5 could also encourage other manufacturers to follow the same path. When a major player like Samsung makes a move, it often influences the entire industry. This could speed up the adoption of newer memory standards across different types of devices, from smartphones to tablets and even laptops.

In simple terms, Samsung is retiring older technology to make way for something better. While LPDDR4 has served well over the years, it no longer meets the growing demands of modern applications and devices. LPDDR5, with its faster speeds and improved efficiency, represents the next step forward.