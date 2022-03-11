Samsung Promises an Update for the Galaxy S22 Series Devices

Recently Samsung was in the news for its Game Optimization Service (GOS) problem. Samsung was in hot waters as the the fans were facing problems while playing their favorite games on their S22 series devices. This issue was faced in more than 10,000 apps of the flagship S22 series. To up-ease the angered fans, Samsung has promised an update for the Galaxy S22 series devices.

With the update, Samsung plans to resolve the issue that is being faced by the users and also the users will be having more control over the GOS. Among the 10,000 apps of the flagship S22 series were first-party applications. The new update will not only fix the Game Optimizing Service but will also limit the performance of CPU and GPU during the game play.

Furthermore Samsung said that with the update a new Game Performance Management in Game Booster will be also introduced. Samsung has not further given any details regarding the new Game Performance Management as what it will do. Nevertheless the update will remove the minor issues it had in its camera, improve the device security and some other bug fixes.

The new update will initially be only released fin its home market i.e. South Korea. But soon it will be launched for the other markets as well in the coming weeks. This update is rumored to be present in the older Galaxy S devices as well.

