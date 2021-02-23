Samsung Promises Four Years of Security Updates for its 2019 and Later Smartphones

Samsung is taking it seriously in bringing security updates for its 2019 and later smartphones. Samsung announced the list of its all Galaxy phones from the Z, S, A, M, Note, XCover and Tab series that will get the update. All these phones will get at least 4 years of security updates. Samsung will bring the update in almost 130 models.

Here’s the full list of devices that are eligible for at least 3 years of security updates. Check out yours.

Galaxy Foldable devices : Fold, Fold 5G, Z Fold2, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G

: Fold, Fold 5G, Z Fold2, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G Galaxy S series : S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20, S20 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G

: S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20, S20 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G Galaxy Note series : Note10, Note10 5G, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note10 Lite, Note20, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra 5G

: Note10, Note10 5G, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note10 Lite, Note20, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra 5G Galaxy A series : Galaxy A series: A10, A10e, A10s, A20, A20s, A30, A30s, A40, A50, A50s, A60, A70, A70s, A80, A90 5G, A11, A21, A21s, A31, A41, A51, A51 5G, A71, A71 5G, A02s, A12, A32 5G, A42 5G

: Galaxy A series: A10, A10e, A10s, A20, A20s, A30, A30s, A40, A50, A50s, A60, A70, A70s, A80, A90 5G, A11, A21, A21s, A31, A41, A51, A51 5G, A71, A71 5G, A02s, A12, A32 5G, A42 5G Galaxy M series : M10s, M20, M30, M30s, M40, M11, M12, M21, M31, M31s, M51

: M10s, M20, M30, M30s, M40, M11, M12, M21, M31, M31s, M51 Galaxy XCover series : XCover4s, XCover FieldPro, XCover Pro

: XCover4s, XCover FieldPro, XCover Pro Galaxy Tab series: Tab Active Pro, Tab Active3, Tab A 8 (2019), Tab A with S Pen, Tab A 8.4 (2020), Tab A7, Tab S5e, Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6 Lite, Tab S7, Tab S7+

Keep in mind that these are security updates and not major OS update. Samsung has also promised 3 generations of Android OS updates for its flagships as well.

