Samsung Raises Phone Prices in Pakistan, Dealers Fear Rise in Illegal Market

Samsung Electronics has increased the prices of its smartphones in Pakistan by 7 to 13 percent, prompting concerns among mobile dealers about a potential surge in illegal and undocumented device sales.

The revised prices will take effect from April 1, 2026. However, the increase was not formally announced through any public statement or press release. Instead, updated price lists were circulated to retailers through distributor networks, including Airlink Communication, GNext Solutions, and Mobi.

Market sources said the price hike mainly affects budget and mid-range smartphones, which are widely used by consumers across Pakistan. In some cases, prices have increased by as much as Rs8,000 per unit.

Retailers have raised concerns over the timing of the move, noting that the mobile phone market is already facing slow demand due to declining consumer purchasing power. Dealers warn that further price increases could significantly impact sales volumes.

Several retailers also criticized the lack of prior consultation, saying pricing decisions are often made without taking market feedback into account.

Industry experts caution that the increase could drive consumers toward non-custom-paid and patched mobile phones, commonly referred to as “kit” devices. Demand for such alternatives typically rises when officially available smartphones become less affordable.

Experts further warn that a shift toward undocumented devices could result in significant revenue losses for the government, as these phones bypass applicable taxes and duties.

Samsung Electronics is among the top smartphone brands in Pakistan, with an estimated market share of 15 to 20 percent. The company holds a strong position in the entry-level and mid-range segments, which are directly impacted by the latest price revision.

So far, no official statement has been issued by the company regarding the increase, leaving many consumers unaware until the point of purchase.

Analysts say such unannounced pricing changes can create uncertainty in the market and raise broader concerns about transparency and regulatory oversight in Pakistan’s mobile phone sector.

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