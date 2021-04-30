Samsung Recaptures the No. 1 Spot in Q1 Global Smartphone Market 2021
The global smartphone market share is one of the most interesting insights and every quarter we wait for the results to see which tech giant among Apple, Huawei, and Samsung is able to take the top slot. This time Samsung has taken its crown back from Apple and has recaptured the top spot in the global smartphone market during Q1.
This data is released by Omdia which revealed that during the first quarter of 2021, surprisingly the global smartphone shipments rose 28,1% as compared to the Q1 2020. The total numbers of units rose to 353 million from 275.7 million.
During the first quarter of this year, Samsung became the industry leader with a 22% market share. The company shipped 29.2% more handsets during Q1 2021, from 58.9 million to 76.1 million.
Apple stood second with a 16% market share and shipped 46.4% more handsets (56.4 million) during Q1 2021.
Though Xiaomi came third, it showed the best result as compared to other smartphone companies. It shipped 78.3% more smartphones which is a sharp increase. The Chinese brand sold 49.5 million devices, capturing a 14% market share. March-quarter smartphone shipments for China’s Vivo and Oppo brands also surged, taking 4th and 5th slot by shipping 38.2 million and 37.8 million devices respectively.
Huawei, which was once the top smartphone manufacturer took seventh place with 14.7 million device shipments. It might be due to the US sanctions which struck the Chinese brand very hard.
The report foresees that during the next quarter, Smartphone shipments will greatly decrease due to the global chip shortage. Let’s wait and watch.
