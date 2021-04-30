Samsung Recaptures the No. 1 Spot in Q1 Global Smartphone Market 2021

The global smartphone market share is one of the most interesting insights and every quarter we wait for the results to see which tech giant among Apple, Huawei, and Samsung is able to take the top slot. This time Samsung has taken its crown back from Apple and has recaptured the top spot in the global smartphone market during Q1.

This data is released by Omdia which revealed that during the first quarter of 2021, surprisingly the global smartphone shipments rose 28,1% as compared to the Q1 2020. The total numbers of units rose to 353 million from 275.7 million.

During the first quarter of this year, Samsung became the industry leader with a 22% market share. The company shipped 29.2% more handsets during Q1 2021, from 58.9 million to 76.1 million.

Apple stood second with a 16% market share and shipped 46.4% more handsets (56.4 million) during Q1 2021.