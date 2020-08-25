Samsung Recorded Largest Decline Among Top Five Global Smartphone Companies-Gartner Samsung and Huawei Moved Into a Virtual Tie for the Top Spot in Global Smartphone Sales

Gartner Says Global Smartphone Sales Declined 20% in the Second Quarter of 2020 while Samsung Recorded largest decline. The COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact the global mobile phone industry, as worldwide sales of smartphones to end users totalled 295 million units, a decline of 20.4% in the second quarter of 2020, according to Gartner, Inc.

Samsung Recorded Largest Decline Among Top Five Global Smartphone Companies-Gartner

Among the top five smartphone vendors, Samsung experienced the largest decline in sales while Apple’s smartphone sales were nearly flat year-over-year. Although Huawei also declined in smartphone sales year-over-year, it experienced 27.4% growth, quarter-over-quarter, moving it into a virtual tie with Samsung for the No.1 position.

Almost all major markets, except China, continued to face some form of shelter-in-place restrictions for most of the second quarter of 2020 which led to continued declining smartphone demand.

“The improved situation in China saw demand recovering quarter- over-quarter,”

said Anshul Gupta, senior research director at Gartner.

“Travel restrictions, retail closures and more prudent spending on nonessential products during the pandemic led to the second consecutive quarterly decline in smartphone sales this year.”

Even with increased demand, smartphone sales in China declined 7% in the second quarter of 2020, with nearly 94 million smartphones sold. India which adopted rigorous lockdowns (even restricting e-commerce) recorded the worst smartphone sales decline (-46%) among the top five countries in the world.

Samsung sold nearly 55 million smartphones in the second quarter of 2020, a decline of 27.1% year on year. said Mr. Gupta.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continued to negatively affect Samsung’s performance in the second quarter of 2020. Demand for its flagship S Series smartphones did little to revive its smartphone sales globally.”

Worldwide Top 5 Smartphone Sales to End Users by Vendor in 2Q20 (Thousands of Units)