Samsung Redefines Consumer Viewing Experience with Newest QLED 8K Q950TS As 8K continues to rise in the mainstream, Samsung’s 2020 QLED 8K Q950TS delivers the latest in a truly unique viewing experience that is tailored to suit everyone’s content needs

Samsung Electronics introduced its next generation QLED 8K device, the Q950TS, offering a glimpse into the future of display technology. It combines cutting-edge innovations that make the viewing experience more immersive with connected features that make consumer lifestyles more integrated to deliver the ultimate home entertainment experience.

Samsung’s 2020 QLED 8K lineup provides consumers with an unprecedented viewing experience and unparalleled smart home integration. It leverages the power of enhanced AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to improve audio, video and smart capabilities. Plus, it offers a range of smart features powered by Tizen, making it easier than ever for consumers to use voice commands and access new features like Tap View and Multi View.

Reinventing TV Design

The Q950 practically eliminates the bezel around the display to create a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 99 percent, the largest in the market. This produces a stunning Infinity Screen effect while viewing content, where the bezels seem to disappear, resulting in an even more immersive viewing experience that eliminates the boundaries between the TV and its surroundings.

In addition, the Q950TS is only 15 millimeters thin across the entire display. In combination with a completely flat black panel, the Q950 can lay flush against the wall or create a striking silhouette when placed on a media stand.

Redefining Picture Quality

The QLED 8K lineup reflects Samsung’s commitment to leading the industry in the implementation, adoption, and playback of 8K resolutions. The Q950TS therefore meets the requirements of the 8K Association’s Certified Test Specifications as well as the CTA 8K Ultra HD Display Definition.

The Q950TS is also among the first in the industry to support the playback of native 8K content. Consumers will be able to enjoy and stream AV1 codec videos filmed in 8K on QLED 8K.

Moreover, Samsung is working with partners like YouTube to create pathways for streaming native 8K content.

The Q950TS also enables consumers to experience the power of 8K resolution even when they are watching lower resolution content. Based on powerful Samsung semiconductor technology, the Q950’s next generation Quantum Processor 8K features improved AI upscaling capabilities that use machine learning to analyze and identify the characteristics of individual pixels. It then restores different elements of the image to create a pristine 8K picture, regardless of the content source.

The Q950TS also leverages the power of AI to ensure that nothing distracts viewers from their content. While traditional TV sensors can only adjust screen brightness based on the ambient light within the room, Adaptive Picture accounts for the distribution of light within the particular scene, ensuring that the TV can maintain a clear picture in bright rooms while still maintaining contrast.

Another common issue for consumers streaming content is the speed of their internet connection. AI ScaleNet ensures a smooth streaming connection by optimizing the available network bandwidth. It compresses content as it leaves the content provider and then restores it after it reaches the TV to effectively cut in half the bandwidth needed for consumers to stream content.

Reinvigorating Sound Performance

Since audio is as important as video when it comes to an immersive streaming experience, the Q950TS delivers some of the best TV audio on the market. It features speakers on every side of the display, as well as sub-woofers in the back. When combined with Object Tracking Sound+, which uses AI-based software to match the movement of audio sound with the movement of objects on the screen, the Q950TS can deliver crisp and clear 5.1 channel surround-sound.

The Q950TS can also adjust the volume of dialogue in response to common sounds like a blender or vacuum cleaner. Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) helps consumers by detecting these noises and automatically enhancing voice clarity.

Reinventing the Viewing Experience

In order to facilitate consumers view more streaming content than ever before, the Q950TS offers unique features that help consumers to better enjoy their content and interact with their different devices.

One such feature includes Bixby, the Samsung’s AI assistant, getting even smarter. Consumers can use their TV to change the mood of a room. For example, if they tell Bixby to create a calm atmosphere, the TV will then display a relaxing backdrop on the screen. Users will be able to enjoy easier access to the content they love, with expanded smart home and TV control capabilities.

Reimagining Connected Living

The new QLED 8K lineup accounts for the evolving ways in which consumers use screens today through innovative new features that integrate into modern lifestyles.

In addition, more consumers are using their mobile devices while watching content on their TVs, even though it can be difficult to see everything happening on both devices. Multi-View ensures that these consumers won’t miss a thing on either screen by projecting the screen of the consumer’s mobile device onto the TV alongside a separate window for their TV content. With 14 different layouts, users can customize their viewing experience, from side-by-side viewing to picture-in-picture viewing along with several other options.

To create an even more streamlined experience for consumers, the Q950TS also offers novel ways of mirroring your mobile device and controlling your home devices. Tap View empowers consumers to mirror their phone screens to the TV just by touching the two devices together. And with Multi View, customers can view multiple screens at once on their TVs, ensuring they do not miss out on anything.