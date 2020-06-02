The competition in budget 5G phones is on the rise and the South-Korean tech-giant Samsung is right on time to take full benefit of that opportunity with its latest release. The tech giant has quietly revealed the Exynos 850 SoC with an integrated 5G modem for mid-range smartphones, all set to compete with the famous Dimensity 800.

The Exynos 850 chip is based on Samsung’s 8nm LPP process and is composed of an octa-core CPU with ARM’s Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2.0Ghz. It is also merged with the ARM Mali-G52 GPU for some light gaming.

Samsung Releases Exynos 850 Chipset for Budget 5G Phones

The Exynos 850 SoC can support up to FHD+ resolution (2520×1080 pixels) displays, LPDDR4X RAM, eMMC 5.1 storage, and dual camera setups with a resoltion of 16MP and 5MP. For a single camera, it can support up to 21.7MP lenses and this feature also applies to front camera. The video recording capabilities could go up to 1080p 60 FPS and the supported codecs are composed of HEVC (H.265), H.264, and VP8.

The connectivity options in Exynosm 850 include Cat.7 LTE DL (downlink), Cat.13 UL (uplink), WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, and GNSS such as GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is the first phone to feature this SoC and some more are expected to come soon from both Samsung and Vivo, as the chipset (Exynos 850) has gone into mass production. More Galaxy A and M smartphones powered by the Exynos 850 chipset are expected to arrive soon as well.

