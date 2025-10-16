Samsung’s bold experiment with the Galaxy S25 Edge appears to have ended sooner than expected. The South Korean tech giant launched the device with a focus on an ultra-thin and lightweight design, sacrificing some key specifications for aesthetics. While it was seen as a move to outshine Apple’s rumoured iPhone Air and other Android competitors, the gamble didn’t pay off. According to a new report, Samsung has cancelled the Galaxy S26 Edge, ending the “Edge” lineup just five months after its debut. The main reason behind the decision is reportedly disappointing sales figures for the Galaxy S25 Edge.

The report states that Samsung will not release a successor to the Galaxy S25 Edge. Instead, the company will continue with its traditional lineup — the Galaxy S26 (possibly renamed Galaxy S26 Pro), Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Reportedly Cancels Galaxy S26 Edge After Poor Sales of S25 Edge

The Galaxy S25 Edge will remain available only until the current stock runs out, after which it will be discontinued. Insiders suggest that the chances of the Edge series returning are slim. However, since the development of the Galaxy S26 Edge had already been completed, Samsung could theoretically launch it later, though that seems unlikely.

The report shared some striking sales comparisons. As of August, global sales for Samsung’s Galaxy S25 lineup stood at:

Galaxy S25: 8.28 million units

8.28 million units Galaxy S25 Plus : 5.05 million units

: 5.05 million units Galaxy S25 Ultra: 12.18 million units

12.18 million units Galaxy S25 Edge: only 1.31 million units

Even considering its shorter time on the market, the Edge’s performance fell far below expectations.

Two well-known leakers have backed these claims. Ice Universe, a popular Samsung insider, stated that the “Galaxy S26 Edge is definitely gone, 100% correct.” Meanwhile, OnLeaks, known for releasing early renders of Samsung phones, reacted to the news with a GIF saying, “That’s true.”

Interestingly, earlier reports had hinted that Samsung might discontinue the Plus model and replace it with the Edge version in the Galaxy S26 lineup. But the latest update flips that narrative — the Plus variant is back in development, while the Edge has been dropped.

What’s next for Samsung’s flagships?

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 series early next year, continuing its usual three-model strategy. With consumer feedback showing a clear preference for the Plus model over the Edge, this move seems logical.

Still, these are unconfirmed reports, and Samsung has not officially commented on the matter. Until the company makes an announcement, fans are advised to take these leaks with a pinch of salt.

The Galaxy S25 Edge may go down as one of Samsung’s most ambitious yet short-lived experiments — a reminder that sometimes, sleek design alone isn’t enough to win over users.