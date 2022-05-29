After the Covid-19 pandemic, the world has seen many changes. The supply chain constraints and financial hardships have made it difficult for the companies to sustain themselves in the market. The pandemic does not only affect the small businesses but there are some big giants who also suffered because of it. One big name is Samsung. According to some latest reports, Samsung will reportedly cut its smartphone production by 30 million.

Samsung Reportedly Cut Smartphone Production by 30M

A new report from South Korea’s Maeil Business revealed that Samsung is ramping production down by 30 million units for 2022. The news comes as sales are further hampered by the conflict in Ukraine. In March, Apple and Microsoft have also suspended their sales in Russia.

Apple is also feeling the same pain. The company is restaining its plans to manufacture an additional 20 million phones in 2022. It is also worth mentioning here that the numbers are reportedly going to remain flat from 2021.

However, it is not clear yet, which phones Samsung will not produce further. It may possible that the company will not halt the production of specific phones. We will get more information about it in the coming days.

On the other hand, Samsung is not coming down slow in the development of new innovations. Just recently, Samsung showed off its 200 MP main camera. Motorola Frontier and Samsung Galaxy flagship devices are expected to have it. The sensor will be using Samsung’s updated pixel-binning technology which will optimize its light sensitivity with the change in the shooting environment.

