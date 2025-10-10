Samsung Reportedly Developing 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset for Future Devices

With Qualcomm launching its new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset earlier than expected, flagship Android phones are quickly adopting it. Devices like the Xiaomi 17 and the upcoming OnePlus 15 already use this powerful processor. Samsung’s next flagship lineup, the Galaxy S26 series, is also expected to feature the same chip — at least partially. But there’s more. Samsung is reportedly working on a version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for its devices and could arrive in late 2026.

According to a report from the Korean outlet New Daily (via SamMobile), Samsung has already sent samples of its 2nm variant of the chipset to Qualcomm for testing. These chips are designed for future flagship Android phones set to launch in 2026. That means the Galaxy S26 series will likely use the TSMC-manufactured version based on a 3nm process.

The new Samsung-made version, however, might debut with the Galaxy Z Flip 8. This would mark a major shift, especially since Samsung used its own Exynos 2500 chip in the Galaxy Z Flip 7 earlier this year.

Reports suggest that Samsung’s decision to work on the 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is due to improved production yields at its fabrication plants. Recently, Samsung began mass-producing the Exynos 2600, which also uses the company’s new 2nm SF2 process. This same process will reportedly be used for the Snapdragon variant as well. The new 2nm technology allows for tighter transistor spacing and a redesigned logic gate structure, improving both power efficiency and performance.

However, Qualcomm still needs to approve the chip before mass production begins. The company will evaluate its performance, heat management, and overall efficiency. Samsung seems to have addressed its previous issues — especially the heating problems that affected older chips like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The Exynos 2600 has reportedly shown better thermal control, and Samsung hopes these improvements will carry over to the new Snapdragon chip.

If everything goes as planned, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 could become the first device powered by this Samsung-made Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. This move could bring several benefits. It would make the Z Flip 8 stand out as a special model while also helping Samsung showcase its semiconductor capabilities.

The development also gives Samsung a comeback opportunity. A few years ago, Qualcomm stopped using Samsung’s foundries for its flagship chips due to heating and performance issues. TSMC has handled all Snapdragon flagship chips since then. A successful 2nm chipset could help Samsung rebuild its reputation in the semiconductor industry and regain Qualcomm’s trust.

There are also reports that Samsung might develop a cheaper version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for other phone brands, though it’s unclear if those plans are still active.

Overall, this move demonstrates Samsung’s commitment to strengthening its chip-making business. If the 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 performs well, it could mark a new era of collaboration between Samsung and Qualcomm — one that combines innovation, performance, and efficiency for the next generation of Android flagships.