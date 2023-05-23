Samsung is one of the leading brands which launches a number of Android-powered devices, such as smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets. One may assume that smartphones manage to sell the most, but the latest report suggests that it is not the case. Tablets are where Samsung is making the most amount of operating profit. Samsung reports a $227 million operating profit for its Android tablets, selling more tablets smartphones and smartwatches by almost Up to 3%.

Samsung Reports $227 Million Operating Profit For Its Android Tablets

Reliable leaker and tipster @Tech_Reve has talked about how Samsung recorded a 300 billion KRW profit, which roughly equals $227 million, which is a substantial amount. Still, the exciting part is that this amount means that the profit margin of tablets is at around 10 per cent. However, the profit margin for smartphones and smartwatches is 7 to 8 per cent.

Samsung is making more profits on tablets than it is on smartphones or smartwatches, but there is nothing to worry about. The simplest reason why tablets recorded a higher operating profit margin is due to less market competition. when you are looking at Android tablets, there are not many brands offering tables at affordable prices.

On the other hand, the smartphone market is very different. There is extremely stiff competition for almost all companies. That’s why they are not getting higher operating profits.

