Korean tech giant Samsung has recently launched its latest foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which has garnered significant attention in the tech community. The device has advanced features, a sleek design, and improved functionality. However, alongside the excitement, some users have raised concerns about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 durability, particularly regarding an issue with peeling paint.

In the past few days, numerous users on Reddit have shared alarming reports about their Galaxy Z Fold 6 devices. Several users have posted pictures showing parts of the rear panel, especially around the power button and the top left corner, where the paint seems to be peeling off. This issue has sparked widespread discussion, with many questioning the durability of Samsung’s latest foldable offering.

Samsung Responds to Galaxy Z Fold 6 Paint Peeling Complaints: Here’s the Reason

Responding to these complaints, Samsung has issued a statement to clarify the situation. The company attributes the paint peeling issue to the use of certain third-party charging accessories. According to Samsung, the problem arises when high-speed third-party chargers, which are not adequately grounded, are used. Samsung’s official support page explains that these chargers can cause a leakage current that affects the anodization process. This process is responsible for providing the metal surface of the phone with a protective, corrosion-resistant coating. When disrupted, it can lead to the paint peeling away from the surface of the device.

To prevent this issue, Samsung advises customers to use only official Samsung chargers and accessories. The company acknowledges that while many reputable third-party chargers pose no threat, counterfeit or substandard chargers could potentially cause damage. These low-quality chargers may not adhere to safety standards, resulting in electrical leaks that harm the phone’s metal surface. By sticking to authentic Samsung accessories, users can avoid these risks and ensure the longevity and pristine appearance of their Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung’s emphasis on using original accessories underlines its commitment to customer satisfaction and product quality. The company has reassured users that it is committed to maintaining high standards and that using genuine Samsung chargers is a critical part of ensuring that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 performs optimally and remains in good condition over time.

In addition to addressing the durability concerns of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung is gearing up for its much-anticipated Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024. The conference, set to take place in the United States, will draw significant attention from the tech world. According to several media reports, attendees are looking forward to updates on One UI, Samsung’s custom operating system designed for its smartphones and other devices.

The conference will feature various sessions led by prominent speakers, offering insights into the latest technological developments. There is also speculation that Samsung may unveil new advancements in Galaxy AI, the company’s suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features. These AI enhancements could include improvements in device interaction, smarter functionality, and more intuitive user experiences, further solidifying Samsung’s position as a leader in the tech industry.