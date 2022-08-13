Samsung reveals design stories of Galaxy Z Fold4 & Z Flip4

The world is always changing, and today’s users are adjusting faster than ever before. Trends come and go in the flash of an eye, and the ideals of originality and inventiveness are continuously reinterpreted. New attempts for the sake of novelty will no longer entice or please today’s users. Recognizing this, Samsung Electronics devotes enormous effort and craftsmanship to improving each component of its products, with vast levels of investment and care spent on even the tiniest aesthetic elements. The most recent products of such fine tuning, the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, have that basic design value that can only be obtained through such a process: the ability to properly match users’ potential.

Samsung described all of the great design and experience aspects that let users to express themselves while also being productive.

The sides of the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 are sleeker and flatter than those of their predecessors. This results in improved overall handling and a more contemporary appearance. In the same year, bezels have also reduced, allowing for the same screen sizes in more manageable body proportions.

The colours have also been updated with new somewhat matte finishes. The Bora Purple Galaxy Z Flip4 is the one to have, and it goes perfectly with the Beige Fold… but we doubt anyone wants both phones.

Samsung emphasises that the Flip4 enables zooming in and out of pages on the cover screen, and that certain apps have their own widget for easy navigation. Then there’s the Fold4, which lets you launch many apps on one screen and access others via the navigation bar.

Both phones come with custom covers that improve grip and protection, with the Fold shown with a kickstand cover and the S shown with a holster.