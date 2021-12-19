Samsung tends to patent a lot of things. Many of those patents don’t actually lead to actual products. However now, Samsung submitted a patent for a funky device with a rollable and foldable display. WO2021251775 was submitted to the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organisation) on 10.06.2021 and posted openly online on 16.12.2021.

Samsung Patent Shows a Funky Device with a Rollable and Foldable Display

Titled “ELECTRONIC DEVICE CAPABLE OF FOLDING AND SLIDING OPERATIONS”, the patent describes a device that seemingly goes out of its way to bend a foldable display in every possible way. First, there is the rollable aspect. The idea is that you grab and pull one end of the display and a portion of the body underneath it that acts as a handle and then pull out more of the same display panel that was previously rolled up inside the body of the device. A bigger display, instantly when you need it and stored away neatly when you don’t. Simple enough as a concept but devilishly hard to pull off for a number of mechanical and structural reasons.

It looks like a portion of the panel opposite the rolling mechanism has been “segmented off” in a sense with a hinge underneath. The hinge appears to be capable of sliding along with the rest of the display assembly as you roll it in or out of the body and uses a total of four rollers. A design is quite similar to that on current Samsung foldable devices. This allows that portion of the display to be angled up and away from the body of the phone.

It should be noted that the design does not appear to include the ability to close the display fully, with or without an air gap on top of itself. What you can seemingly do is have the angled display bit be further in or out, depending on how far you have rolled the other part of the display.

Source: GSMArena