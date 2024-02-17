Samsung Rolls Out First Galaxy S24 Software Update

The much-awaited software update for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series is finally rolling out to the users. It is pertinent to mention here that Samsung is rolling out the OTA in South Korea for now. However, it is anticipated to hit smartphones in the US starting from February 22. The update brings a bunch of improvements in the 554MB Galaxy S24 series update. Moreover, it also brings the February security patch to the Galaxy phones.

The most notable feature is the new Vividness slider. It lets users adjust the screen’s vividness to their liking. The tech giant selected more muted colors with the default Vivid color profile this time. However, the new slider will allow you to dial up the colors to fix the washed-out look. You’ll find the slider in Settings > Display > Advanced settings when you get the update.

Samsung revealed on its Korean community forums that the Galaxy S24 update also carries several camera improvements. A few of them are limited to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, however, there will be an improved image quality across the series. Let’s have a look at the camera changes coming to the S24 series:

Improved Image Quality

Samsung has improved the image quality by adjusting the brightness while shooting backlit in high-pixel mode.

Better Clarity (Galaxy S24 Ultra Only)

The update has brought clarity of text when using high-magnification zoom. Moreover, now you will see improved picture quality while recording the rear video.

Enhanced Brightness

In photo mode preview, the brightness of dark areas in indoor environments and the sharpness of people have been improved. The update brings pretty colors by adjusting saturation and white balance in night mode. Moreover, the tech giant also improved the image quality when zooming in on the gallery after shooting a new format DNG in the Expert RAW app.

New Sharpness Option

There is a new “Sharpness” option added to “Screen Mode” in the display settings so you can enjoy more dazzling colors.

Improved Exposure & Color Expression (Galaxy S24 Ultra Only)

The expression of fast-moving subjects in backlight conditions in rear photo mode has been improved. There is also an improvement in the exposure and color expression of subjects.