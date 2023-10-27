Samsung Rolls Out One UI 6 Beta 9 For Galaxy S23 Series

Samsung is all ready to roll out the Android 14 update. However, it seems as if the smartphone giant has a few more quirks left to iron out. Recently, the company started rolling out the ninth iteration of its One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy S23 series. According to the latest reports, One UI 6 Beta 9 is making its appearance in the US currently. However, this update is expected to make its way to other markets shortly.

Some US Beta Testers have started to get the ninth beta build of the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update for the S23 series. This rollout wasn’t unexpected at all. The tech giant hinted at another beta release if it ended up identifying issues in the preceding build. The changelog indicates that this update handles different bugs and enhances the software’s overall stability. The most interesting part is that the language used in the changelog is rather general.

S/W Version – One UI 6.0, ZWJM Bugs that have been fixed – Improvement of overall software stability

The latest build has a firmware version concluding in ZWJM. Moreover, the update is approximately 420MB for US users, with similar sizes expected for other countries as the software widens its reach beyond American shores. All interested users can apply this update by going to the Software Update section in the Settings app on their phones.

Some reports claim that the Galaxy S23 One UI 6.0 beta 9 update has started its trip across international waters. The new version has made its way to some users in the UK and Germany. Moreover, imminent releases are expected in India, Poland, and Korea in the next hours. It is pertinent to mention that the ninth beta is anticipated to be the last beta version before the transition to the stable release. According to Samsung, delays are expected if the software doesn’t meet the desired stability criteria set for public distribution.

The transition to a stable release of OneUI 6 Beta 9 is on the horizon. There’s plenty to get excited about the stable release as well as the Beta version. There are new emojis, an improved Weather app, redesigned Quick Settings, and a new Camera UI with a lot of other changes. Last but not least, Good Lock is also getting an overhaul in preparation for the update, so it’s totally understandable to be a little impatient. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long. Do share with us in the comment section which features excite you the most.