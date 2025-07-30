Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 8 beta 4 update for the Galaxy S25 series. This update brings several improvements and fixes for users in select countries.

The update is currently live in South Korea, the United States, Germany, and India. Users in Pakistan will also get it soon.

Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8 Beta 4 for Galaxy S25 Series – When Will It Be Available in Pakistan?

While the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE have already launched with the stable version of One UI 8, other Samsung models like the Galaxy S25 series are still testing it through beta releases.

What’s New in One UI 8 Beta 4?

This new beta update is around 1.3GB in size. The version number may vary slightly depending on the region. The changelog shows some useful changes and bug fixes, including:

Samsung IMS Service now supports HD voice, video, and better chat features. You may get a notification or pop-up asking to restart your phone.

DeX now allows full-screen switching while watching videos.

The Galaxy AI Reply Suggestions issue has been fixed.

Bixby routines triggered by voice now load properly.

Quick launch icons on the lock screen display correctly.

iNavi dashcam video editing issues in the Gallery app have been resolved.

A fingerprint sensor error message that appeared on the lock screen has been fixed.

Users can now make calls using the swipe gesture with TalkBack turned on.

The camera level indicator no longer flickers when switching between front and rear cameras.

Overall, software stability has been improved through various app updates.

How to Join the Beta Program?

If you want to test the beta update, here’s how you can join:

Download and install the Samsung Members app. Log in using your Samsung Account. If you’re in a supported country, look for the One UI 8 Beta Program banner on the app’s home page. Tap on the banner and follow the registration steps. After enrolling, go to Settings > Software update > Download and install to get the update.

Our Thoughts

Samsung continues to polish the One UI 8 experience before its full release. With each beta version, bugs are being fixed, and new features are added. If you’re using a Galaxy S25 and live in a supported region, now is a good time to try out the new beta and see what’s coming next. Just remember, it’s a beta, and there might still be some minor issues.

