Samsung Rolls out Security Patch Update for Samsung S22 Series

The tech giant Samsung released the January 2024 Security patch update for its Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It is an essential step in safeguarding its users. Starting in North America, the January patch will be rolled out in other regions in the coming days. Therefore, Galaxy S22 series users should keep an eye out for the specific One UI build versions:

S901EXXS7DWL8 for Galaxy S22

S906EXXS7DWL8 for Galaxy S22 Plus

S908EXXS7DWL8 for Galaxy S22 Ultra

The new update holds significance as it addresses more than 75 vulnerabilities in the Android OS. These include one critical, 68 high-risk, and numerous moderate-risk vulnerabilities.

Until the new update is released in Pakistan, users can keep checking for the update manually. For that, they need to visit the “Software Update” section in their device settings. However, the update may take some time to reach all Galaxy S22 smartphones.

If you spot the update notification, don’t hesitate to install it immediately to benefit from the increased security and additional functionality enhancements. In addition, Samsung is also releasing the January 2024 security patch to a number of other Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Z Flip, Z Fold series, and more.

