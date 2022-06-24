Samsung S22 Ultra becomes the most popular Android smartphone in April

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most expensive of Samsung’s latest flagship offerings, but buyers prefer it over its two less expensive siblings. The device was the best-selling Samsung smartphone in April. The vanilla Galaxy S22 was the second-best seller, followed by the Galaxy S22+.

The S22 Ultra from Samsung accounted for a healthy 1.5 percent of the market, trailing only the iPhone 12 in popularity. It appears that the company’s decision to include a S Pen was enough to entice Galaxy Note users to upgrade.

Following closely behind Samsung’s flagship was one of the company’s most affordable devices, the Galaxy A13. It accounted for 1.4 percent of the global market, with India and Latin America accounting for more than half of its sales. The results put the A13 on par with the 8th-place Galaxy A03 Core, the best-selling phone priced under $100.

The high demand for the S22 Ultra has boosted the overall sales volume of the Galaxy S22 series. Samsung’s decision to merge the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S lineups appears to be paying off handsomely.

Of course, there’s another factor at work in the big phone’s success. The phone’s capitalises on untapped demand from the Galaxy Note S21 cycle, as Samsung is now integrating the Note line into the S line (Opens in a new window). “Some Note fans appear to be purchasing the GS22 Ultra, which is large and has a stylus,” according to the report.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might be the best selling phone by Samsung, but Apple still takes the Lead

According to Counterpoint Research, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max were the most popular smartphones on the plant in the first three months of 2022, and this trend continued in April.