Samsung S24 Ultra Beats iPhone 16 Pro Max in Key Camera Tests

In a recent ultimate camera showdown between the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Samsung S24 Ultra, popular tech YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss crowned Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max as the overall winner. However, the Samsung S24 Ultra claimed victory in several key areas, giving Apple some tough competition. Let’s dive into the detailed camera battle and find out where each phone excels.

Audio: iPhone 16 Takes the Lead

The iPhone 16 Pro Max emerged as the clear winner in the audio department. With its four microphones and advanced noise reduction features, it provides an edge over Samsung. A standout feature is the iPhone’s ability to filter background noise, allowing users to specify who they want to hear in noisy environments.

Video: iPhone Dominates with Details

In terms of video quality, the iPhone 16 Pro Max once again came out on top. While both smartphones deliver impressive detail, the iPhone videos tend to offer a more balanced approach. Samsung’s S24 Ultra does have the ability to shoot 8K videos under the proper conditions, but in most cases, the iPhone delivers better overall results.

Special Modes: Apple’s Cinematic Edge

When it comes to special camera modes, the iPhone 16 Pro Max was a clear winner. Its slow-motion videos are less noisy than those produced by Samsung, and its 48 MP camera gives it a significant advantage in macro photography. Samsung does well, but Apple’s exclusive Spatial Video capability cements its win in this category.

Selfie Photo: Samsung Takes the Win

The battle for selfie supremacy is incredibly close, with both phones offering almost similar detail and quality. However, Samsung pulls ahead, rendering better skin tones and producing more vibrant portraits. This gives Samsung the edge in selfie photos.

Selfie Video: iPhone’s Low-Light Prowess

In the selfie video department, the iPhone 16 Pro Max took the crown. Its superior performance in low-light conditions and more refined portrait video mode give it the upper hand, specifically for users looking to shoot videos in less-than-ideal lighting.

Camera App: A Draw for Control vs. Speed

The user experience with the camera apps of both phones is noteworthy. The iPhone 16 Pro Max impresses with its fast shooting speed and intuitive interface, while the Samsung S24 Ultra offers more settings and manual control. Ultimately, this round was a draw.

Editing: Samsung’s Generative AI Dominance

Samsung’s S24 Ultra crushes Apple in the editing department, thanks to its advanced generative editing capabilities. Samsung allows users to pick up, resize, and move objects in photos, alongside the ability to sketch images, a feature that Apple lacks. With only basic clean-up tools, the iPhone falls short here, making Samsung the clear winner.

Zoom: Samsung’s Superior Optics

Although both phones feature a 5x optical zoom lens, Samsung’s higher resolution at this zoom level gives it the advantage. Additionally, the S24 Ultra’s 3x zoom camera provides more versatility in comparison to the iPhone. Therefore, Samsung was the winner of the Zoom department.

Portrait: Samsung’s Stunning Edge Detection

When it comes to portrait photography, Samsung has made significant investments in improving its technology. The S24 Ultra offers a magical combination of better edge detection, vibrant colors, and realistic background rendering, outshining Apple’s efforts.

Photo Quality: iPhone Edges Ahead

The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 48 MP camera with high-resolution mode, which provides an advantage over Samsung’s default 12 MP camera. While Apple’s photos do take up more space and take longer to capture, its HEIF format efficiently reduces memory usage. In certain scenarios, Samsung’s photos may look better, but overall, Apple won this round.

Night Mode: Apple’s Subtle Victory

In low-light photography, Apple managed to outpace Samsung. The S24 Ultra’s night videos often become noisy with unpredictable color shifts, while its night photos appear too smooth. Meanwhile, the iPhone produces grainier images in low light but balances brightness more effectively. Consequently, Apple also won this round.

Final Verdict: A Close Call

Although Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max comes out as the overall winner with a score of 6.5, Samsung’s S24 Ultra gave it a strong fight, earning a respectable 4.5. The S24 Ultra triumphed in areas like portrait photography, zoom, and editing, making it a compelling choice for users seeking more control and versatility.

Ultimately, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max may have claimed victory, Samsung’s S24 Ultra is far from being left behind, proving that it can excel in various critical aspects of mobile photography.

