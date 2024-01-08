Samsung S24 Ultra’s Design & Color Appear in Real Life Images

Lately, a couple of live images of the upcoming flagship Samsung S24 Ultra surfaced on the internet, revealing a unique gold paint job. The hype is increasing each day as the Galaxy S24 Unpacked event is just around the corner (January 17). Moreover, there is a surge in leaks and sneak peeks.

The gold variant, if it’s genuine, adds a fascinating element to the already increased curiosity surrounding the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The flagship phone has already appeared in numerous renders, and this isn’t the first encounter with real-life photos either.

Still, these latest images provide a fresh perspective, showing the smartphone in a charming gold color variant, complemented by a matching golden frame. The new leaked images also serve as yet another confirmation of the smartphone’s expected design and looks.

There have been dozens of leaks involving the Samsung S24 series, and the majority of its specifications have already been unveiled. So, there remains a little hope that Samsung has managed to hide some surprises for us, ensuring that the event still holds an aspect of intrigue and excitement for its eager customer base.

Also read:

Samsung Ironflex Trademark: A Game-Changer in Foldable Display Technology