Samsung Scrollable Phone May Join the Foldables 2022

Recently we have been hearing rumors of Samsung launch of another device other than the foldables. The leakster Ice Universe has confirmed the launch of the Samsung’s third device. According to Ice Universal the third device is having a code-name Diamond. The device may be a Scrollable Phone or have scroll screen, with a design similar to OPPO X 2021 rollable concept.

For Samsung the year started with the launch of Galaxy S22 series. Now it seems that the Korean company has shifted its focus to the foldables. In its foldables Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are on its list to be launched. According to the leakster Samsung’s 2022 foldables will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset. The Exynos 2200 with a GPU based on ARM architecture are Samsung’s its own flagship chipset. Since the foldables first launch three years back, the devices arrived with Qualcomm SoC.

OPPO first showcased its rollable prototype back in late 2020. It has been almost more than 18months and still we have not seen a commercial-ready device. There is no doubt that Samsung Display is capable of manufacturing flexible panels; but it can never foresee the unseen challenges it may face while manufacturing a rollable design. Therefore it is said that the Scrollable Phone will be in a very limited number.

Till the launch we will be hearing all kinds of rumors and leaks, we should not believe any completely as it may not be true. Till we get any official statement from Samsung, every rumor or news should be taken with a pinch of salt.

