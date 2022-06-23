Samsung seemingly mass-produce iPhone 14 display in Q3

It is expected that Apple will release iPhone 14 series in the third quarter of this year likely in September. As the company has not given any statement so there are numerous rumors regarding the smartphone 14 series. It’s in the air that Samsung is going to mass-produce the iPhone 14 display soon in Q3.

Apple is expected to bring forward a series of iPhone 14 which has four iPhones. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be the standard iPhone models and the other 2 iPhone 14 Pro max and iPhone 14 will be the pro variants. There was news before that Apple is testing display panels from China’s BOE. And now few are speaking from Korea IT that Samsung is going to provide 80 million OLED panels for the iPhone 14. According to a publication, Samsung is going to provide 38.17 million panels for iPhone 14 and for iPhone 14 Plus from a total of 80 million devices.

Reportedly, the display of the standard iPhones will be 6.1-inches and that of Pro variants will be 6.7- inches. Samsung is providing OLED panels for the iPhone 14 variants. The technology that Samsung will be using is different this time as iPhone 14 series are told to be using the low- temperature polycrystalline oxide (LPTO)-based thin-film transistors (TFT). These will have great power proficiency. The mobiles will also be using low-temperature poly silicon (LTPS)-based TFTs which will provide high charge transfer and stability.

For the mass production of the iPhone 14 display, Samsung reportedly has collaborated with companies including Duksan Neolux, Solus Advanced Materials, and Samsung SDI. Surely, Samsung is going to deliver a higher volume of the display as the demand has increased a lot.

The display delivery is expected to be in the third quarter of this year and the smartphone series launch is expected to be somewhere in the second quarter of the next year. The users thus have to wait a bit more for the high-quality iPhone 14 series.

