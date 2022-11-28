2022 is about to end and in the first quarter of 2023, we will get the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup. However, Samsung is going to make some changes to the list of suppliers. Some latest reports have revealed that the company is considering a minor supplier of camera modules for the upcoming Galaxy S23 flagship line.

Samsung Selects Camera Suppliers for Galaxy S23 series and 2023 Foldables

According to The Elec, Sunny Optical will provide the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 10MP periscope camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera. Other camera suppliers for the Galaxy S23 series will be Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Powerlogics, Mcnex, and Namuga. Samsung has removed Partron from the list and also did not reveal the reasons behind it.

It is worth mentioning here that Partron was the second largest supplier for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 after Samsung’s own Electro-Mechanics division. However, it will no longer provide the camera modules for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5

Next year, the camera modules found on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will reportedly come from a trio of South Korean firms: Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Mcnex, and Cammsys. The three will supposedly be the primary suppliers with Sunny Optical as a secondary supplier. The report says that Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Mcnex, and Cammsys will also supply the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s front camera.

Samsung reportedly didn’t give a reason why it removed Partron from its list of suppliers for the next-generation foldable models. However, Partron will be the secondary or tertiary supplier depending on the camera module.

Anyhow, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 series in January or February next year. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will probably launch next August.

