Samsung is gearing up for a busy summer, with plans to launch several Galaxy products at a rumoured Unpacked event on July 10th. While the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are expected to take centre stage, Samsung is also set to unveil its new Galaxy Buds lineup, including the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro. Although rumours about the Buds 3 series have been scarce, a new leak has revealed key features of the two earbuds.

According to marketing specs leaked by Android Headlines, Samsung will make Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) a standard feature across its Buds 3 lineup. Both the Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro will support Ultra High-Quality Sound (24 bit/96kHz), although, based on previous Galaxy Buds, this feature may only be fully functional with Samsung phones.

Samsung Set to Unveil Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro: What to Expect

The primary difference between Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro is the sound quality. The Buds 3 Pro will feature a two-way speaker system, while the Buds 3 will have a one-way speaker. Specific details about the audio driver and tweeter size, which are crucial for sound quality, have not been disclosed.

To live up to its Pro moniker, the Buds 3 Pro will include advanced features such as Adaptive Noise Control, Ambient Sound, and Blade Lights. It will also offer better battery life compared to the standard Buds 3. The leak suggests that the Buds 3 Pro will provide 7 hours of playback time with ANC off and 6 hours with ANC on, with the carrying case extending total playback time to 30 hours.

In comparison, the Buds 3 will offer 6 hours of music playback with ANC off and 5 hours with ANC enabled. The carrying case for the Buds 3 will extend the total playback time to 24 hours.

Both the Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro will share several common features. These include IP57 certification for water and dust resistance, Bluetooth 5.4 for improved connectivity, 360 Audio for an immersive sound experience, and integration with SmartThings Find for easy location tracking. The earbuds will reportedly be available in silver and white colours.

We have yet to see any official images of the Galaxy Buds 3. However, if previous rumours hold true, Samsung might give its earbuds a much-needed redesign this year. This would align with the company’s trend of periodically updating the design of its wearable devices to keep up with market trends and user preferences.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Buds 3 at Samsung’s next Unpacked event in July. However, there is also a possibility that Samsung might announce the earbuds a few days before the event, allowing the spotlight to remain on the new foldable, smart ring, and other upcoming products.

As anticipation builds, it’s clear that Samsung is aiming to offer significant upgrades with the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, enhancing the user experience with improved sound quality, advanced features, and longer battery life. With these upcoming releases, Samsung continues to solidify its position in the competitive market of wireless earbuds.